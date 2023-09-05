2,803 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,187. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.