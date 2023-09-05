33,334 Shares in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.06% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 136,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

TERN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 25,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $326.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -1.00. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

