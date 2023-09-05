3,647 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,647 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $105,798,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

