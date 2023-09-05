41,275 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 535,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 27.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 257,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,019. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $522.55 million, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -461.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
