4,173 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $212.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

