42-coin Price Tops $30,916.79 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $62.89 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $30,916.79 or 1.20040293 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00245479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

