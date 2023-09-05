4,459 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

