5,066 Shares in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVE in the 4th quarter worth $3,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NVE in the 4th quarter worth $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.70. 5,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $423.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.21. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

NVE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

