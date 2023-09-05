51,984 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

