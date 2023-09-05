5,221 Shares in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MURFU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MURFU traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

