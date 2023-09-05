775 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $874.00. The stock had a trading volume of 403,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $360.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $874.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.62.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

