8,340 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,855,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 185,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 133,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

