9,910 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SWX shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. 27,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

