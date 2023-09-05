AAON, Inc. (AAON) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

AAON has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAON to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

AAON stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

