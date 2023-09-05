AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

AAON has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.83. AAON has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AAON by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

