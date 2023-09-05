Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.47 million, a P/E ratio of -153.25 and a beta of 1.19. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,132,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,132,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

