Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

