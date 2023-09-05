AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 807,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,117. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

