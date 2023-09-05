ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Raised to C$6.75 at National Bankshares

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

ABC Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ABC Technologies stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$773.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.21. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$6.71.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

