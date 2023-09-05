ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Raised to C$6.75 at National Bankshares

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.
ABC Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ABC Technologies stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$773.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.21. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$6.71.
About ABC Technologies
