Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASO. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.24.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,981 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

