Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.