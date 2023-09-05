AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 6.2%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 223,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,253,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

