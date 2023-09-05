ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 155.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,500 shares during the quarter. ADC Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 439,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

