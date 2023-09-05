Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Down 4.9%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.52. 56,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 548,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADEA

Adeia Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,524,000 after acquiring an additional 717,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth $108,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at $40,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at about $32,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,779,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.