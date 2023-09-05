AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.15. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 5,800,646 shares traded.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 462,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6,798.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

