Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481,198 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 821,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 566,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

