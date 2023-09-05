Algorand One Day Volume Reaches $16.56 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $736.21 million and $16.56 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,351,402 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

