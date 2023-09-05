AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Gap Up to $31.21

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $32.07. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 166,735 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on AB. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $10,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

