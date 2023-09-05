Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLT. StockNews.com cut Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Friday.

ALLT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $92.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

