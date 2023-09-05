Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $217.90

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.90 and last traded at $215.66, with a volume of 19338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMR. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.77.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

