Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,876,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,359,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

