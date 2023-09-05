AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 240,000 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,157,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 646,615 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

KPTI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 502,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.