AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 145.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Innoviva makes up 1.4% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Innoviva worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 265,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,124. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $820.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

