AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,497 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $332,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 122,569 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,398. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $499.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

