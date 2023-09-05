AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 2,499,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,841. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

