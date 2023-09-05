AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 3,849,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,013. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.