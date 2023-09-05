AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.