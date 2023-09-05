AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

