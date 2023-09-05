AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,417 shares of company stock worth $334,469 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. 257,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

