AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of Knightscope worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Knightscope Stock Down 0.9 %

KSCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 519,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Knightscope, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

Knightscope Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

