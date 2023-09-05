AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,808,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $457.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.