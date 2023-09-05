AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $722,000 in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NNDM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 2,085,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 273.14%.

About Nano Dimension

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.