AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 5,786,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

