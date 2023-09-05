AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 88.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STXS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,737. The company has a market cap of $143.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

