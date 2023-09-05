AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises 1.3% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 253,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,419.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

