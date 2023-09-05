AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases 8,099 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 209.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Safehold worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 81,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Safehold by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 110,437 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Safehold by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 156,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 104,741 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safehold

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Stock Down 7.6 %

Safehold stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 907,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,588. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.32. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -14.33%.

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.