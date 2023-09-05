AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Raises Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 322.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Insmed comprises 1.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Insmed worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 43.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Insmed Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,397. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

