AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $378.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,503,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,971,980. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

