AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after buying an additional 595,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 766,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 229,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,384. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

