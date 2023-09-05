AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALA. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.08.

AltaGas stock opened at C$27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.97.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0504518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

